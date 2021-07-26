Investigators say a man who shot a Yakima police officer in the ankle early Monday in an exchange of gunfire was already injured in an earlier shooting.
The suspect is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The police officer was treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released, police said.
A special team comprised of officers from outside law enforcement agencies is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings.
Investigators found a trail of blood linking three scenes — where the initial shooting took place that prompted the police call, where gunfire was exchanged with police, and where the suspect was arrested, said Dave Johnson, commander of the special team.
“As far as we can tell, he was already injured because we found the blood trail from the scene to the north of us to where he was shot,” he said at the scene.
Johnson said police received a 12:20 a.m. call about a man shot in the 700 block of North First Street.
Responding police were searching the area on foot when they found a man in an alley near G Street. The man fired at police and the officer was struck in the ankle, Johnson said.
The officer returned fire and the man ran off, said Johnson, a Toppenish Police captain.
Officers chased the man and caught him a block away near F Street, Johnson said.
The man was shot twice in the head and once in the thigh, Johnson said.
Investigators have yet to sort out which gunshot wounds the man suffered in the shootout with police, he said.
A probe of the area suggests the initial shooting — the one that prompted the call to police — occurred in the alley between First and Second streets just south of H Street, where blood was found, Johnson said.
A trail of blood led to where the man exchanged gunfire with police and to where he was arrested, Johnson said.
Police have yet to identify the man but are keeping an eye on his condition and are in contact with the hospital, Johnson said.
“They’ll notify us if they have any major changes, but we’ll have someone checking on the status and trying to get all information that we can on who he is,” he said. “We don’t know who he is at this point.”
The scene
The scene covered more than two blocks, spanning from F to H streets and reaching from North First to Third Street, and was closed for several hours Monday.
“It’s a very complicated scene and a very complicated investigation,” said Johnson.
Investigators found a gun and several bullet casings in the area, he said, adding that everything is being sent to the crime lab.
Two officers from the Tri-Cities were brought in to help secure the area and Washington State Patrol investigators were helping map the scene, Johnson said.
The investigation will take time, Johnson said: “We have to process some things at the crime lab and it may take several weeks or months so we may not have a final outcome of this for a couple of months."
Meanwhile, the officer has been placed on paid leave pending the investigation, which is standard practice, said Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.
Johnson said police video shows the suspect shot first.
Police plan to release the officer’s name in the next day or so, Murray said.
Prior incidents
The last time an officer was shot at was Jan. 17, 2018, in the 1100 block of East Viola Avenue, where Officer Kasey Hampton responded to a call about shots being fired.
A suspect shot his patrol car and fired at Hampton. The suspect was caught a short time later, said Lt. Chad Janis.
“Not super often, but getting shot at happens more often than getting hit,” he said. “We’ve had a few serious incidents over the years.”
On June 24, 1999, officer Doug Robinson was shot twice in the chest by a man during a traffic stop at Nob Hill Boulevard and North First Street.
Protective armor saved Robinson’s life, Janis said. The suspect was found a few hours later and eventually convicted of attempted murder, he said.
This story was updated with additional information and to correct the location of the officer's shooting.