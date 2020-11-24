Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Zoom has become a regular part of people’s lives, from city government meetings to family get-togethers.
And, sometime soon, people will be able to use it to appear in Yakima Municipal Court, rather than wait outside the Richard Zais Justice Center for their case to be called. The court’s move to online hearings was delayed by a backlog on equipment and training staff to operate it.
“We’re taking this one step at a time,” said Susan Woodard, the court’s presiding judge.
Yakima’s municipal court, other municipal courts and Yakima County District Court have been offering in-person hearings, with added precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus, including mandatory mask rules, social distancing and regular cleaning.
In March, just before Gov. Jay Inslee issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the state Supreme Court ordered courts across the state to suspend all criminal and civil trials as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus. At that time, only preliminary appearance hearings, where a judge determines if there was probable cause to arrest someone, arraignments for people already in custody, bail hearings and plea/sentencing hearings were allowed.
The state’s high court allowed jury trials to resume in July, and Yakima County Superior Court has conducted hearings via Zoom since the summer, with jury trials resuming in October with measures such to ensure jurors and court staff are protected from coronavirus, such as mandatory masks, social distancing and livestreaming trials and hearings on YouTube.
At Yakima Municipal Court, in-person court proceedings resumed Sept. 9, Woodard said, with the court using a staggered schedule to ensure proper social distancing inside the courtrooms. Security guards allow defendants in when their case is about to be heard, and if they are not already wearing masks, the guards provide masks or shields for them to wear, Woodard said.
Jury trials have also resumed in the municipal court, with jury selection taking place at the Yakima Convention Center to provide adequate separation between prospective jurors.
The arrangements have resulted in people waiting outside the building in inclement weather, but Woodard said the court is working to get its Zoom capabilities in place to minimize that inconvenience.
“Truly the goal is open court, and we are attempting to meet that requirement as far as the technology will permit,” Woodard said.
Part of the problem, she said, was a backlog on the equipment needed to conduct a trial through the videoconferencing software. She said that equipment is being installed, and staff is being trained in how to run the program, which includes security measures to prevent “Zoombombers” — people who deliberately disrupt Zoom meetings, sometimes hijacking screens — from interfering with court hearings.
“We have learned a little bit from (Yakima County) District Court and Superior Court that the public will be viewing proceedings,” Woodard said.
Other courts
Yakima District Court also has resumed jury trials after implementing a safety plan that requires court participants to wear mask and stay apart. The court has installed plexiglass barriers, similar to the ones in Superior Court, at places where maintaining 6 feet of separation would be difficult, according to the court’s website.
Both Wapato and Selah municipal courts are conducting in-person hearings, with requirements that people wear masks. The number of people in the courtrooms is limited.
Selah Municipal Court Judge Bronson Faul said the court is staggering its calendar to reduce the number of people in court at one time, spreading out the chairs in the courtroom — which is also the Selah City Council Chambers — to provide social distancing, and cleaning the court tables after each case.
Nona Jacobs-Cook, Wapato’s court administrator, said the city also allows people to take care of traffic tickets by mail, with forms available on the court’s website for people who want to mitigate their ticket — explain why they are guilty but should receive a reduced penalty.
As COVID-19 cases rise this winter, some are re-evaluating plans. Officials with Kittitas County Superior Court and courts in Upper Kittitas County announced Monday they were suspending jury trials until at least Jan. 4.