YAKIMA, Wash. — A 40-year-old Yakima man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after being found with about 90 pounds of methamphetamine.
Martel Chavez-Mendoza pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court to distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, being a non-citizen in possession of a firearm and returning to the United States after deportation.
U.S. District Court Judge Stanley A. Bastian imposed the sentence during a hearing Wednesday in federal court in Yakima.
Chavez was arrested in September 2018 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Powerhouse Road, after prosecutors say he sold an undercover informant a kilogram of the drug. A search of the house found more than $50,000 in cash, three rifles, including an AR-15-style assault rifle with about 200 rounds of ammunition, as well as 90 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin in his vehicle, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In addition to the prison sentence, Chavez-Mendoza will be deported and barred from returning to the U.S. without permission from the U.S. Attorney General, according to court documents and the news release.