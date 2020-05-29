A 33-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to the time he spent on home monitoring for a July 4, 2019, drunken-driving crash that injured a motorcyclist.
Ryan Michael Moore pleaded guilty to vehicular assault May 1 in Yakima County Superior Court. Judge David Elofson sentenced Moore to nine months in jail, the maximum sentence allowed under state sentencing guidelines for someone with Moore’s prior record, but gave him credit for the nine months he spent on electronic home monitoring, according to court documents.
He will also have to spend a year on community custody, according to court documents, and install an ignition interlock on any vehicle he drives.
Police were called to a crash between a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of South 26th Avenue and Tieton Drive around 4:40 p.m. July 4, 2019. A witness told police that Moore’s pickup and the motorcycle were both headed west in the inside lane of Tieton Drive when Moore signaled a left-hand turn and slowed down, according to court documents.
The motorcycle moved to the outside lane to pass the truck, when the truck suddenly swerved right, causing the motorcyclist to react and go down, the documents said.
The motorcyclist, Michael P. Johansing, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with severe head injuries, bruised lungs and internal bleeding, according to court documents.
Moore, officers wrote in their reports, had watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of intoxicants when he was taken into custody. Moore told officers he had four beers earlier in the day while floating on the river, the court documents said.
While Moore refused field sobriety tests at the scene, he acknowledged in his plea statement that his blood tested above the legal limit for intoxication.