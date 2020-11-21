YAKIMA, Wash. — A 20-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to three years in prison for a drunken-driving crash into an apartment building that left a woman seriously injured.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock went above the recommended three-to-nine month standard sentencing range at Wednesday’s hearing for Alejandro Rosario-Brambila due to the serious injuries that Juanita Ramirez received when his car came crashing into her North 10th Street apartment Aug. 24, 2019, according to court documents.
Rosario-Brambila was driving a BMW east on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at a high rate of speed shortly before 10:20 p.m. when he lost control of the car as the road curved at North 10th Street, according to court records. The car crashed through the wall of the apartment at 201 N. 10th St., pinning the then-55-year-old Ramirez underneath it, court documents said.
A passenger in Rosario-Brambila’s car said they were racing a black Subaru at the time of the crash, the documents said. Officers reported that Rosario-Brambila had a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath and watery, red eyes.
He pleaded guilty to vehicular assault in February, admitting that he was driving while drunk at the time of the crash.
Ramirez’s family members, in victim-impact statements, said Ramirez was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she spent several months in the intensive-care units and undergoing multiple surgeries, including one to amputate one of her legs.
“My sisters and I were asked if we were willing to just pull the plug if it came to it, but we all agreed no, she’s a fighter and a strong believer in God,” Jessica Ramirez, Ramirez’s daughter, wrote in her statement. “Our mom would have said, ‘I want to keep fighting for sake of my grandkids.’”
Maria Vijarro, Ramirez’s aunt, called for justice to be given the family “to the full extent of the law.” She said that her niece can only use one hand and requires constant care from family members, including to crochet, her favorite activity.
“Yes, physically she is alive, but emotionally she has been stripped of all that she was, diminished to sadness, lack of naturalness and enjoyment, and that is for life,” Vijarro said in her statement.