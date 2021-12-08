A 22-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for sexually molesting a young boy as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
In return for Daniel Figueroa’s plea in October to first-degree child molestation, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing, distributing and sending child pornography, sexually exploiting a minor and animal cruelty.
Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced Figueroa to five years in prison, which was almost the maximum allowed under state sentencing guidelines based on Figueroa’s prior criminal history and the nature of the crime. Additionally, Figueroa must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Figueroa was arrested in September 2019 after Yakima police detectives received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and traced images of young boys being molested to Figueroa’s email account, according to court records.
Detectives searched Figueroa’s home and found additional images as well as videos, including evidence that Figueroa was molesting a child he knew, court documents said. Investigators also found videos showing him sexually abusing a dog, court documents said.
