A Yakima man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills.
Francisco Salazar, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges in February and was sentenced Wednesday in a Spokane courtroom, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Salazar was arrested after being targeted by the Yakima Police Department in an undercover buy-bust operation in October of 2018, according to the release.
He was released pending trial, and then arrested again a year later when the YPD and the DEA searched his home after a second undercover buy, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
That second arrest prompted the federal charges he was sentenced on Wednesday.
Last year Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the fentanyl-laced pills have significantly increased the number of fatal overdoses his office handles. He said the inconsistent dosages of the pills make them dangerous to users.