A 31-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing 6 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to sell it.
Jesus Valencia-Morfin was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Spokane on Wednesday. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve five years of court supervision when he is released, according to court documents.
Valencia-Morfin pleaded guilty to possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in February.
He was arrested in July 2019 as part of a federal investigation into a drug-trafficking operation in Grant County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was accused of being a trafficker in the case, transporting methamphetamine around the eastern part of the state, the release said.
A July 2019 search of his home found multiple firearms, body armor and personal-use amounts of methamphetamine, as well as 6 pounds of the drug in his vehicle’s trunk, according to court documents.
Investigators used a federal ballistic database to link one of his guns to a Dec. 24, 2018, shooting in Sunnyside that left one man injured, according to court documents. Valencia-Morfin pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in Yakima County Superior Court in April.