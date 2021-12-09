YAKIMA, Wash. — A 28-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Wednesday on a drug-related firearms charge.
Noe Rubio-Farias had pleaded guilty in August to a single count of “carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense,” according to court documents. In return, federal prosecutors dropped charges of distributing methamphetamine.
Rubio-Farias and Roman Berumen Perez were arrested in January following an investigation that began in May 2020, according to federal court documents. In six undercover drug buys, Rubio-Farias and Perez sold 1,230 grams of methamphetamine, court documents said.
In one sale, Rubio-Farias sold an informant a half-pound of methamphetamine for $2,250 and 200 fentanyl-laced pills for $1,500.
Rubio-Farias and two other men were arrested in Clackamas County, Ore., with 20 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun, court documents said, but they were released pending an investigation.
Rubio-Farias was arrested Jan. 21 in Wapato, where he went after an aborted drug deal. Police found 1,000 pills in the area where he was arrested, court documents said. Investigators also found an ounce of cocaine in his basement, documents said.
Perez, 46, is awaiting trial on charges of distributing methamphetamine.
