YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old Yakima man pleaded guilty Thursday to crashing his car through a North 10th Street apartment building last year, severely injuring a woman.
In entering his plea to vehicular assault, Alejandro Rosario-Brambilia admitted he was driving his BMW while drunk in the Aug. 24, 2019, crash. His sentencing is scheduled for April 22.
Prosecutors are recommending a three-year prison sentence based on the severity of the injuries the woman received in the crash, which nearly amputated one of her legs. Her injuries exceeded the standard to prove the charge, allowing for a sentence in excess of the standard range of three to nine months, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Burke said.
Burke would not comment on the extent of the woman’s injuries, including whether she lost her leg, but said she has not yet recovered.
Rosario-Brambilia was driving a BMW east on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at a high rate of speed shortly before 10:20 p.m. when he lost control of the car as the road curved at North 10th Street, according to court records. The car crashed through the wall of the apartment at 201 N. 10th St., pinning the then-55-year-old woman underneath it, court documents said.
A passenger in Rosario-Brambilia’s car said they were racing a black Subaru at the time of the crash, the documents said. Officers reported that Rosario-Brambilia had a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath and watery, red eyes.
He has been free on $100,000 bail since his preliminary appearance in August.