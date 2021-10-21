A 27-year-old Yakima man is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for a drunken-driving crash that seriously injured a woman.
Austin Curtis Barnett pleaded guilty Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court to vehicular assault in connection with the November 2020 crash. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second vehicular assault charge and are recommending he spend six months in jail, which is the low end of the standard sentencing range, followed by a year on community custody.
However, the judge is not bound by the agreement, court documents state.
Barnett, according to court documents, drove east on West Chestnut Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020, running stop signs and broadsiding a southbound vehicle in the South 40th Avenue intersection.
Yakima police estimated that Barnett was driving 50 mph in a 20-mph zone when he hit the other vehicle, which rolled over.
A 38-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat in the vehicle — the side Barnett struck — suffered a badly broken arm and broken ribs, according to court documents. She had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Her husband and three children were also in the vehicle when it was hit, documents said. Court documents did not state if they were injured.
Police said Barnett, who was injured in the crash, failed a field sobriety test and had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. Officers found an open beer can in the driver’s side door pocket and a case of beer in the back of his car, according to court documents.
