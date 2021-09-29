Yakima police say an 18-year-old gang member was shot while working on a car outside his home Tuesday night.
Yakima police received multiple calls around 9:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 300 block of North 41st Avenue, then reports of a shooting victim, Capt. Jay Seely said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private car with what Seely said where non-life-threatening wounds.
Seely said the man was working on a car in the driveway with an 11-year-old child when a silver sedan pulled up and the people in the car started shooting. While the 11-year-old was able to escape unharmed, the 18-year-old came into his apartment and said he had been shot.
Detectives found shell casings of two different calibers, Seely said.
Seely said the assailants are believed to be rival gang members, and YPD’s gang unit is investigating. YPD has also notified the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Seely said.
