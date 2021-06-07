A 35-year-old Yakima man was struck by bullets Sunday in a drive-by shooting in the 2400 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
Police responded to the call about 5:20 p.m. and found Jonathan Spear lying on a sidewalk while a neighbor provided first aid, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and flown to Harborview Medical Center, the release said.
Spear underwent surgery Monday, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his brother, Caleb Spear.
"They have fused multiple vertebrae, and it is doubtful he will ever walk again. Fortunately, Jonathan is still with us and is expected to retain use of his upper body," Caleb Spear said on the account.
Spear told police he was working in his yard when he was shot, the release said.
Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speed away from the area immediately after shots were fired, the release said.
Police found a shell casing in the road near the intersection of 24th and Chestnut avenues, the release said.
Detectives and members of the departments Major Crimes and Gang units are investigating, the release said.
“There is no indication this is gang related and the motive is unclear at this time,” said YPD Captain Jay Seely.
Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 509-575-6200 or 911. Tips also can be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.