A 27-year-old man is facing gun charges in the death of 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez nearly three years ago.
David Jesse Gonzales of Yakima was informed of the possible charges Tuesday during a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. His bail was set at $5,000.
A convicted felon, he’s not allowed to possess a firearm. He’s facing possible unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a stolen gun.
Ramirez was found in Gonzales’ abandoned car dead with a bullet in her head on May 7, 2017. Gonzales’ car was parked at a used car dealership near the corner of Arlington and Third streets.
Police quickly ruled Ramirez’s death as accidental, saying she had shot herself while playing with a gun at a party at Gonzales’ nearby apartment.
Police said others at the party attempted to drive Ramirez to the hospital in Gonzales’ car, but in a panic abandoned the vehicle with Ramirez inside.
Ramirez’s family believed foul play was involved and accused police of rushing to a conclusion without a thorough investigation.
Police decided to give the case another look in November 2018 after a Yakima Herald-Republic reporter’s review of the case turned up many unanswered questions.
In November, police received results back from the state crime lab showing Gonzales’ DNA on the gun that killed Ramirez — a .380-caliber Glock 42. That gun was among several stolen in the 2017 burglary and arson of Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue.
Gonzales is being held at the Yakima County jail on unrelated charges of unlawful possession of a gun and trafficking stolen property.
In 2012, he was convicted on felony drug charges and possessing body armor stolen from a federal agent.
