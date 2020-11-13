A 26-year-old Yakima man has been charged with vehicular assault in connection with a Sunday crash that left a woman injured.
Prosecutors filed charges against Austin Curtis Barnett in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday.
A man told Yakima police he saw a car heading east on West Chestnut Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when it ran stop signs at South 48th and South 40th avenues and broadsided a vehicle in the South 40th Avenue intersection, court documents said. A couple and their three children were in the vehicle when it was hit, causing it to roll over, according to court documents.
Officers determined that Barnett was driving 50 mph in a 20-mph zone when he hit the other vehicle, based on damage to both vehicles, court documents said.
A 38-year-old woman in the vehicle was initially taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was treated for broken ribs and an arm broken in 12 places, a police affidavit said.
Barnett, police said, was also injured in the crash and had an odor of intoxicants on him, the affidavit said. Officers saw an open beer container in the driver’s door of Barnett’s vehicle and a case of beer in the back of the vehicle, court documents said.
At the hospital, Barnett failed a field sobriety test and officers obtained a search warrant for his blood, court documents said.
Barnett has a prior conviction for residential burglary in Pierce County in 2014. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.