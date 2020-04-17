YAKIMA, Wash. — A 23-year-old Yakima man has been charged with hit-and-run and attempting to elude after Yakima police said he crashed a car into a house while being chased for speeding.
Adrian Ponce-Velasco is also charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving without an ignition interlock, driving with a revoked license and second-degree criminal trespass, according to court documents.
Prosecutors filed charges Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court.
A Yakima police officer spotted Ponce-Velasco speeding on South 36th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to court documents, and Ponce-Velasco refused to stop when the officer tried to pull him over.
During the chase on Tieton Drive, Ponce-Velasco lost control of the Nissan Murano he was driving and crashed into a house at 602 S. 44th Ave., police said, injuring a man inside the home. Ponce-Velasco ran from the scene, but was tackled by an officer near Eisenhower High School, according to a police affidavit.
Inside Ponce-Velasco's vehicle, officers found several empty alcohol containers, along with his wallet and identification. Officers observed that Ponce-Velasco's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that he had a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath, the affidavit said.
He refused a breath test, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, the affidavit said.
Police said he was required to have an ignition interlock on his car. Court records show he was convicted of drunken driving three times in 2015 in Yakima Municipal Court and spent six months in jail after taking drugs from the West Valley Walmart pharmacy at gunpoint in 2016, as well as breaking into a clinic and stealing drugs.
Court records also indicate that Ponce-Velasco is a documented Norteño gang member.
He is free after posting $15,000 bail, but he is required to regularly check in with court staff.