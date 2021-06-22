A Yakima man is charged with drug dealing after Oregon State Police troopers found more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his car Saturday.
Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez, 38,was stopped on U.S. 97 about 9 miles north of Klamath Falls after a trooper said the car was not staying in its lane, according to an OSP news release.
During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed “signs of criminal activity” and searched the car with the consent of Ponce-Gonzalez, the release said. The trooper found 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of cocaine and about 2.3 pounds of fentanyl pills in the car, according to the release.
Ponce-Gonzalez and his passenger, a 20-year-old man from Madera, Calif., were arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail, the release said.
Ponce-Gonzalez has been charged charged in Klamath County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine, manufacturing/delivering fentanyl and giving police false information, according to court records.
He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bail, according to jail records. Washington court records show he has two drug convictions dating to 2007.
No court records were found on Ponce-Gonzalez’s passenger, and a jail officer said the man had bailed out of jail.