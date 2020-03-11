YAKIMA, Wash. — Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old Yakima man with second-degree assault after they say he punched and choked a woman and confined her to a pump house for a week.
Nicholas Angel Lasiter also was charged earlier this week with unlawful imprisonment in the incident.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to a business in the Terrace Heights area March 4 where they found a woman sitting outside with dried blood on her face, arms and hands, according to court documents. She told deputies that she and Lasiter were staying in a pump house in the 600 block of Keys Road, and that he would not let her leave for a week, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On March 4, she tried to leave but Lasiter punched her in the face and choked her, the affidavit said. She was able to get away and locked Lasiter inside the house and ran to the business.
Lasiter was arrested without incident and is being held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.