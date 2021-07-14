Prosecutors charged a man with first-degree animal cruelty in connection with the brutal killing of a dog over the July 4 weekend.
Eduardo Reyes-Serrano, 27, came to the attention of police after videos circulated on social media showing a dog hanging from the fence of his home in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue, according to court documents. An officer went to the house July 5, finding three dogs that appeared to be in good health, and Reyes-Serrano denied that a dog was hanging on the fence, the documents said.
But another man came up to the officer as he was leaving and showed him a picture of a small black dog that had its paws tied in Reyes-Serrano’s driveway, according to the documents. He told the officer that the dog, which he saw July 4, might have been dead, court documents said.
That man said Reyes-Serrano told him the dog was a stray that had come into his yard earlier, the documents said.
Yakima’s animal control officer went to the house to investigate, court documents said, and Reyes-Serrano said the small dog had been attacked by his dogs, and he killed the small dog because it was severely injured.
When police went to the house to recover the dog’s remains, Reyes-Serrano pulled them out of a crawl space under his house, a police affidavit said.
Two veterinarians and the city’s animal control officer said the dog’s injuries were not consistent with being attacked by another animal.
Reyes-Serrano was arrested July 8 and released under the pretrial release program the next day based on his lack of prior criminal history. But Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him to turn over his dogs to either the Yakima Humane Society or a private kennel for the duration of the criminal case. He also barred Reyes-Serrano from having contact with any domesticated animals.
“The allegations in this case are atrocious,” Bartheld said at the hearing, “especially if you are an animal lover, as many in this community are.”