Yakima police arrested a 35-year-old Yakima man after witnesses say he attacked another man in a fight Thursday night.
Police went to the Taco Bell at 1602 W. Nob Hill Boulevard around 11 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said a man was trying to kill her husband, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found the two men involved in a fight and a 12-inch knife on the ground, the affidavit said.
The woman who called 911 said her husband had had an affair with the suspect’s wife four months ago, and the suspect had called several times threatening to “beat him up,” the affidavit said. The last call was Thursday, when he said he wanted to talk about the situation, and they agreed to meet at the Taco Bell parking lot.
When the couple arrived and got out of their vehicle, the suspect came toward the man with the knife in his hand and tried stab him, the affidavit said.
The woman’s husband was able to disarm the man, and the suspect began punching him until shortly before the police arrived, the affidavit said.
Officers saw a cut on the man’s arm that was consistent with a knife wound, as well as a mark on his neck where he said the suspect tried to push the blade into his neck during the struggle.
Police booked the suspect into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson set bail at $50,000 and scheduled arraignment for Feb. 12.