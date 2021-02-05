A Yakima man is in Harborview Medical Center and police say his roommate stabbed him with a screwdriver Thursday night.
Police went to the 300 block of North Eighth Street around 7:15 p.m. on a report of an assault with a weapon. Officers found a 44-year-old man who was bleeding from his chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man told police that his 44-year-old roommate came home and said he was going to kill him because he had “failed” him, the affidavit said. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the man in the back and chest, the affidavit said.
After breaking free, the man ran from the house in the 700 block of East E Street and asked someone to call 911. Police found a screwdriver in the suspect’s car that had signs showing it had been used to stab the man, the affidavit said, while there was evidence of a fight inside the house.
The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in “stable” condition.
Officers said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the attack, the affidavit said, and believe the fight was related to the suspect’s drug use.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony harassment. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set the man’s bail at $50,000. Bartheld also ordered the suspect to have no contact with his roommate.