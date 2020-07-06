A 20-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing his brother is facing possible first-degree assault charges.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he was informed that he’s facing a possible charge of first-degree assault-domestic violence.
He’s accused of stabbing his 26-year-old brother early Sunday morning in the 800 block of North 25th Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
The pair began fighting in the yard of a residence when their grandmother broke it up, the affidavit said.
Later the fight erupted again in the street, the affidavit said.
Police spoke with the victim at the hospital, who said his brother “stuck a blade in his neck,” the affidavit said.
The victim suffered a stab wound to his neck and a cut to his arm, the affidavit said.