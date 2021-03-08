A 25-year old Yakima man accused of shooting at another motorist while driving along U.S. Highway 12 made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The suspect faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit by the Washington State Patrol.
The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Friday near where Highway 12 intersects with Interstate 82, the affidavit said.
The victim was driving along Highway 12 when a passing motorist brandished a handgun and later fired one shot into the victim’s vehicle as he motored onto I-82, the affidavit said.
A bullet pierced the lower part of the victim’s vehicle door, but there were no injuries, the affidavit said.
The victim used his cell phone to photograph the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate, and immediately called police.