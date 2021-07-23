A Yakima man accused of brutally killing a small dog appeared in court Friday morning.
Eduardo Reyes-Serrano, 27, entered a not-guilty plea in Yakima County Superior Court to a charge of first-degree animal cruelty.
Reyes-Serrano is accused of killing the dog at his home in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue sometime during the Independence Day weekend.
Yakima police became aware of the situation after videos were posted on social media showing a dog hanging from his fence, according to court documents.
A YPD officer went to the house July 5 and found three dogs that were in good health, and Reyes-Serrano denied that a dog was hanging on the fence, court documents said.
As the officer was leaving, another man came up to him and showed him a picture of a small black dog that had its paws tied in Reyes-Serrano’s driveway, the documents said. The man told the officer that the dog, which he had seen on July 4, might have been dead, court documents said.
Reyes Serrano told the man that the dog was a stray that had come into his yard, the officer noted in his report.
Yakima’s animal control officer investigated, and Reyes-Serrano told the animal-control officer he had killed the small dog because it had been severely injured by his dogs, according to court documents.
Reyes-Serrano turned over the dog’s remains, which he had in a crawl space under his house, court documents said. The animal control officer and two veterinarians said the dog’s injuries were inconsistent with a dog attack.
Reyes-Serrano is currently out of custody on pretrial release, but Judge Richard Bartheld, who described the allegations as “atrocious,” ordered him to turn over his dogs to either the Yakima Humane Society or a private kennel, and to avoid contact with any domesticated animals.