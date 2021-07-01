Washington State Patrol troopers say a 30-year-old Yakima man crashed in the Lower Valley while driving intoxicated, killing his passenger Wednesday.
Troopers said Reynel Enriquez-Ortega was driving south on U.S. Highway 97 just outside of Toppenish when he tried to pass a car, according to a probable cause affidavit. Reynel’s 1999 Chevrolet Malibu struck the concrete barrier and rolled over before coming to rest, the affidavit said.
Reynel’s passenger, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents, while Reynel was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the passenger, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
At the hospital, troopers said Reynel failed a field sobriety test and had a reading of 0.154 on a portable breath test, almost twice the state’s limit of 0.08, according to the affidavit. A drug recognition expert determined that Reynel was under the influence of alcohol and not drugs, the affidavit said.
Reynel was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence.
During a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued for a $1 million bail, even though she said a pretrial assessment recommended Reynel be released with supervision from court staff.
“We’re concerned about public safety,” Thorn said. “He does appear to have an alcohol problem.” She said Reynel was previously convicted for drunken driving in 2009.
But defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Reynel has no violent crimes in his criminal history, no pending charges and that a blood-alcohol test to fully determine his level of intoxication is pending. Reynel, she said, holds down a full/time job with a fruit grower and supports his wife and three children.
Balancing what he saw as the need for public safety with Reynel’s lack of criminal history and community ties, Judge Jeff Swan set bail at $250,000.