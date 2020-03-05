A Yakima man is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail after a woman said he punched her and kept her in a pump house for a week against her will.
The woman said the 36-year-old man would not let her leave the pump house in the 600 block of Keys Road where she had been staying with him, according to a probable cause affidavit. She told deputies that she tried to leave on Wednesday, but the man punched her in the face and choked her, the affidavit said.
She was able to break free and locked him in the pump house before going to a nearby business, where deputies found her with dried blood on her face, arms and hands, the affidavit said.
Deputies arrested the man without incident and booked him into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday.