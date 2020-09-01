A 31-year-old Yakima man accused of putting a gun to his girlfriend’s head and repeatedly punching her is facing charges of assault, harassment and threat to kill.
Joshua James Collette Jr. was charged Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
He’s accused of pointing a gun at his 26-year-old girlfriend — including holding it up to her head — and punching her in the face and leg, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
Police responded to a call from the girlfriend on Aug. 17 in the 1100 block of Stewart Street. Collette’s girlfriend was fleeing from him when she ran to a residence in the area and asked to use a phone to call police, the affidavit said.
She told police Collette had gotten upset in the parking lot of a convenience store on West Mead Avenue while they were in his car, and he pointed a gun at her chest and they began to wrestle over it, the affidavit said.
Collette retained the gun, threatened to kill her, and then pointed it at her head and chest, the affidavit said.
Collette punched his girlfriend several time in the head. He then drove to an area in the 1100 block of Nob Hill Boulevard, parked and began punching his girlfriend in the head several times, the affidavit said.
Collette and his girlfriend exited the car and he began punching her again and placed the gun up to her head – crying, she knocked it away and ran, the affidavit said.
She ran screaming for help and a resident on Stewart Street let her use a phone, the affidavit said.
Police documented bruising on her face, and leg. She told police he had hit her days before in a similar confrontation, the affidavit said.