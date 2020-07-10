YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man charged with shooting his mother to death is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Jeffrey James Pickens, 40, was charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession. The murder charge also carries a domestic violence enhancement allowing a judge to add additional time to a sentence if he is convicted.
Pickens is accused of fatally shooting his mother, Mary Elizabeth Pickens, in the early hours of June 28.
Police were called to the apartments at 1315 S. 18th Ave. for a report of shots fired around 12:40 a.m. Arriving officers heard multiple gunshots and found Pickens outside the building and placed him in custody, according to court documents.
Inside, officers found Mary Pickens, 74, dead on the bathroom floor with gunshot wounds to her cheek and back, documents said. Officers also found a semi-automatic rifle on the kitchen floor, a shotgun and a pistol magazine in one bedroom and a handgun in a safe in the closet, a police affidavit said.
Court records show Pickens pleaded guilty in March 2019 in Yakima County District Court to malicious mischief and interfering with a reporting of domestic violence after police said he broke into his mother’s apartment in 2018, choked her and took her phone.
At the time of the killing, Pickens was going through drug court for third-degree assault after Yakima police said he punched an officer in the head. He also has prior felony convictions for possessing drugs with intent to deliver in both Chelan County and Wyoming.
Pickens is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.