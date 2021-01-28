An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of killing his stepfather Wednesday night.
Yakima police went to a home in the 900 block of South 29th Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man had been killed, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found the 45-year-old man sitting in a chair in the upstairs part of the house with a gunshot wound to his head, the affidavit said.
Officers performed CPR on the man, identified in the affidavit as Charles Ellis Wade Mills. He was pronounced dead at the scene, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
An autopsy will be performed tomorrow, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Police took Mills' stepson, Jonathan A. Hidalgo, into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. Hidalgo was arrested at the scene, and police said he was the one who called 911 and made statements that linked him to the killing.
Mills' death is the fourth homicide in Yakima County, and the second in the city this year.
This story will be updated.