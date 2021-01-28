An 18-year-old Yakima man accused of killing his stepfather Wednesday night is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Yakima police went to a home in the 900 block of South 29th Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man had been killed, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found the 45-year-old man sitting in a chair in the upstairs part of the house with a gunshot wound to his head, the affidavit said.
Officers performed CPR on the man, identified in the affidavit as Charles Ellis Wade Mills. He was pronounced dead at the scene, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
An autopsy will be performed tomorrow, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Police took Mills' stepson, Jonathan A. Hidalgo, into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. Hidalgo was arrested at the scene, and police said he was the one who called 911 and made statements that linked him to the killing.
Seely said detectives from YPD's Major Crimes and Special Assault units were working on the case into Thursday morning.
During a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1 million.
While Hidalgo has no prior criminal history, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said $1 million was the standard bail for homicides.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the bail was too high, given the lack of prior convictions, and reserved Hidalgo's right to challenge the bail at a future court hearing.
Mills' death is the fourth homicide in Yakima County, and the second in the city this year.