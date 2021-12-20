Yakima police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday, accusing him of first-degree assault, recklessly driving through residential neighborhoods and hitting a fire engine.
On Thursday, officers were called to the Yakima man’s residence after a woman reported he had hit a family member, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.
The man was gone by the time police arrived, but the woman described the incident, as well as previous threats, including one where she said he pointed a gun at her. Prior convictions prevent him from legally possessing a firearm.
Officers located a vehicle belonging to the man at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and attempted to stop him at West Nob Hill Boulevard and South Third Avenue, but the driver continued on, the affidavit said.
Officers then observed the driver engage in reckless driving, speeding in residential neighborhoods. An officer briefly engaged in a chase with the vehicle headed south on South First Street. He ended it after he lost sight of the suspect vehicle when it nearly caused a collision near the West Nob Hill Boulevard overpass, the affidavit said.
The officer then came across a Yakima Fire Department engine in the road near the intersection of East Nob Boulevard and South Eight Street. The vehicle belonging to the suspect was nearby, according to the affidavit. It was later determined that the driver had hit the fire engine shortly before, the affidavit said.
The officer chased the man on foot before taking him into custody, according to the affidavit.
Police say the woman was a passenger in the car.
Police also found a pistol near the intersection of South First Avenue and Peach Street where the driver had tossed something out the window, according to the affidavit. It matched a description of the suspect’s gun.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, resisting arrest, hit and run, and reckless endangerment.
