Yakima police say a South Fourth Avenue man brutally killed and mutilated a dog on his property.
Police were alerted after video was posted on social media showing a dog hanging from a fence in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue. An officer went to the home on Monday and found three dogs that seemed to be in good health, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The 27-year-old suspect told officers that two of the dogs were his and the other one belonged to someone else and denied that there was a dog hanging on the fence, the affidavit said.
After leaving the house, the officer said another man came up to him and showed him a picture of a small black dog that had its paws tied in the driveway, the affidavit said. The man told the officer he thought the dog, which he saw Sunday, was dead, the affidavit said.
That man said the suspect told him the dog was a stray that came in the yard a couple days ago.
The city’s animal control officer went to the house, and the suspect said the smaller dog had been attacked by his dogs, and that he had to kill it because its injuries were so severe, the affidavit said.
Police went back to the house on Wednesday to get the dog’s remains. The suspect went to get the dog, going into a crawl space under the house.
The animal control officer and two veterinarians examined the dog’s remains and said that its injuries were not consistent with a dog attack.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty, and he is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.
Judge Richard Bartheld allowed the suspect to be released through the county's pretrial release program based on his lack of prior criminal history, but he acknowledged the seriousness of the crime.
"The allegations in this case are atrocious," Bartheld said, "especially if you are an animal lover, as many in this community are."
As a condition of his release, Bartheld ordered the suspect to surrender any dogs in his care to the Yakima Humane Society or a private kennel. He said the humane society may put the dogs up for adoption unless the man pays for their care.
Bartheld also ordered the man to not have contact with any domesticated animals until the case is resolved. Any violation will result in the suspect being returned to jail, Bartheld warned.