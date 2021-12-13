A 35-year-old Yakima man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and shooting another man who intervened.
The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faces possible charges of first-degree assault, attempted kidnapping and unlawful possession of a gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff's deputies, the suspect was assaulting his girlfriend in the 700 block of Horgan Road in Terrace Heights on Oct. 17 when a neighbor came out to stop him.
The suspect pointed a gun at the neighbor’s chest. The neighbor pushed the gun away as it went off, and was shot in the thumb, the affidavit said.
The girlfriend told police she attempted to end the relationship with the suspect because he was abusive. He then followed her to Walmart on Oct. 17, attempted to force her back into her car after she exited and struck her, the affidavit said.
The suspect took her car and later told her to pick it up on Horgan Road, where he began assaulting her when she arrived and the neighbor intervened, the affidavit said.
On Nov. 30, Yakima police arrested the suspect — who was in possession of a gun at the time — when he assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, the affidavit said.
The suspect has 15 previous felony convictions, the affidavit said.
