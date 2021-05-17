A 20-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing a person during an argument could face a first-degree assault charge.
The stabbing occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faces possible charges of first-degree assault and harassment.
He’s accused of lunging at the victim with a kitchen knife, stabbing him in the hand, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect was arguing with the woman’s two brothers in the living room when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked the victim, threatening to kill him, the affidavit said.
The suspect swung the knife at the victim, who was stabbed in the hand when he blocked the knife, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she was cutting pizza in the kitchen when she heard the three arguing. She said the suspect came into the kitchen and left with the knife, the affidavit said.
She told police she didn’t witness the stabbing.
The victim was then taken by his brother to his mother’s house and she called 911, the affidavit said.
The victim was treated by medics, but he refused to be taken to a hospital. His mother signed a refusal form.
Police later arrested the suspect, who had left the scene on foot, the affidavit said.
The suspect told police the brothers were arguing and one pulled a switchblade and stabbed the other, the affidavit said.