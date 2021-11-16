Co-workers of a Yakima police corrections officer who was attacked at the city jail are raising funds to cover his medical expenses.
YPD’s corrections division, which operates the city jail at the Richard A. Zais Jr. Law and Justice Center, have set up an account at Wheatland Bank on behalf of Officer Edward Opsahl and his family, according to the department.
Donors may also contribute through Venmo at
@opy-recovery-fund.
While Opsahl’s medical condition has improved, prosecutors have charged the inmate accused of attacking him with first- and second-
degree assault, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Tuesday.
Opsahl was working at the jail around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when police say an inmate, Jose Luis Acevedo, 34, attacked him in a cell. Jail video showed Opsahl enter the cell, which is used to house intoxicated people and those having a mental crisis, and Acevedo coming out of the cell after some movement was seen, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
Another inmate saw Opsahl injured on the cell floor and called for help from the jail’s control center, court documents said.
Acevedo, according to court documents, confronted the first police officer to respond, and was struck in the face before being taken into custody, the documents said. That officer then found Opsahl in the cell.
Opsahl was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with head injuries, including broken facial bones, the documents said. He was subsequently transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where his condition has been upgraded to satisfactory from critical.
Acevedo is being held in the Yakima County jail. During a Monday preliminary appearance hearing, Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $500,000.
At the time of the incident, Acevedo was being held on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, exposing a child to domestic violence and violating a no-contact order.
Acevedo has prior convictions for eluding a police vehicle and hit-and-run in 2002.
