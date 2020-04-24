The Yakima Association of Faith Communities plans a virtual moment of blessing for a 73-year-old man stabbed to death at his North Sixth Street apartment.
The interfaith group is asking people to observe a moment of silence at noon Saturday on behalf of Francis M. Gallagher, who was killed Wednesday night, as well as for peace in the community.
Association members traditionally gather at the sites of homicides to conduct a prayer service intended to bring peace and healing to the place where the killing took place, but are not able to do so now due to restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the group.
Yakima police were called to 409 N. Sixth St. around 9 p.m. for a report of a man who was stabbed. Officers found Gallagher with stab wounds. He died at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, police said in a news release.
Gallagher was killed by multiple stab wounds, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice concluded, declaring his death a homicide after a Friday autopsy.
Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said detectives are still looking for leads.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Gallagher’s death is the 13th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the fifth in April.
It was Yakima's third homicide of 2020.