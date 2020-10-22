YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a doctor is suing Virginia Mason Memorial.
In the lawsuit filed in Yakima County Superior Court earlier this week, a woman alleges that hospital administrators allowed Dr. Alberto Roman-Cabezas to keep his hospital privileges and see patients after receiving a sexual assault complaint from another patient he treated.
The woman is identified in the suit only by her initials. The Yakima Herald Republic does not name sexual assault victims without their consent.
While the lawsuit does not specify monetary damages, the woman’s attorney hopes it prompts changes to protect patients from sexual assault.
“We’re hoping that not only will changes be made at the hospital, but since (Memorial) is owned by Virginia Mason in Seattle, it will reverberate in other cities and this will be a national movement,” said Bryan Smith, an attorney with Tamaki Law in Yakima.
Bridget Turrell, a spokeswoman for Memorial, said the hospital could not comment on pending litigation.
“Our goal is to always provide the highest quality of patient care,” Turrell said.
Roman-Cabezas, 34, is charged with two counts each of second-degree rape and indecent liberties, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to court documents.
Smith said blog posts reportedly posted by Roman-Cabezas earlier this month indicate he is working at a hospital in Chile.
Reports
In the first incident, a woman told Yakima police that Roman-Cabezas came into her hospital room by himself in December 2017 and repeatedly touched her in a sexual way on two occasions and was not wearing surgical gloves, according to court documents.
A nurse told the woman, who was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain and had a history of kidney stones, that a pelvic examination was not warranted in her case, and that Roman-Cabezas should have had a chaperone with him, according to Yakima police reports.
Hospital employees conducted a phone interview with Roman-Cabezas about the allegations, and later met with Roman-Cabezas to discuss the finding from their interview, the lawsuit stated. Roman-Cabezas was given a letter regarding the allegations on Jan. 9, 2018, stating the hospital could not prove he deviated from best practices, the lawsuit said, and he continued seeing patients.
Smith said none of the doctors or hospital administrators are named in the civil suit, as state law holds employers responsible for any negligence on their employees’ part.
Smith’s client was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14, 2018, with nausea, vomiting and other symptoms, the lawsuit stated. She said Roman-Cabezas performed a medically unnecessary pelvic examination on her, the lawsuit stated. She was admitted to the hospital again in August and October of 2018, and she said that Roman-Cabezas sexually touched her each time.
In the last incident, the woman said she told a nurse what had happened, expecting her to inform a hospital administrator, but instead Roman-Cabezas came back to the room and said he heard that she “had a problem” with the examination, the lawsuit said.
The hospital fired Roman-Cabezas on Nov. 19, 2018, the affidavit said.
Had the hospital acted against Roman-Cabezas when the first allegation was made, even if it were to require him to be under supervision when he attended to patients, the second woman would not have been assaulted, Smith said.
“Virginia Mason Memorial by and through its employees and/or agents, had a duty to exercise the degree of care, skill and learning expected of a reasonably prudent health-care provider, in the profession or class to which they belong, in the state of Washington, acting in the same or similar circumstances,” Smith wrote in the suit. “Defendant’s duties included a duty to terminate Dr. Roman-Cabezas after the report by (the first victim).”