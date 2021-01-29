Prosecutors charged a 17-year-old Yakima gang member with first-degree assault in connection with shots fired at a bail bondsman.
Hugo Guadalupe Valenzuela was also charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the Jan. 23 incident.
Valenzuela is being tried as an adult, as state law transfers juvenile cases involving certain serious crimes, including first-degree assault, out of the juvenile court system.
Yakima police officers near the Fairfield Inn and Suites heard gunshots around 5:10 a.m. Jan. 23, according to court documents. Officers went to the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, where they believed the shots were fired, court documents said, and saw a car speeding away.
After the car was stopped by officers, the driver said he was a bail bondsman and someone was shooting at him, court documents said. The bondsman said he thought he had been hit, but a bulletproof vest protected him.
Like the officers, the bondsman said he heard shots while he was getting gas in the area and thought they were near a home he was watching, and went to investigate, according to the court documents. When he got to the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, he said someone got on one knee and fired at him, and he quickly drove away.
While he initially said it was a woman who fired at him, the bondsman identified Valenzuela as the shooter, court documents said.
Valenzuela is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center due to his age. He has a prior conviction for first-degree theft that was originally charged as a robbery in juvenile court, as well as a prior conviction for fourth-degree assault, according to court records.