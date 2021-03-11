A 25-year-old Yakima man is charged with first-degree assault after Washington State Patrol troopers said he fired a gun at a motorist on Interstate 82 on March 5.
Adrian Jonathan Gatlin was also charged in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday with drive-by shooting and multiple unlawful firearms possession counts.
A man told Yakima police that he was getting on U.S. Highway 12 at North 16th Avenue when Gatlin’s vehicle cut in front of him, according to a State Patrol affidavit. The man passed Gatlin’s vehicle on the on-ramp, but he said Gatlin then passed him and brandished a handgun, the affidavit said, and fired a shot into the man’s right passenger door as he got on Interstate 82 around 6:15 p.m.
Gatlin was identified after the man took pictures of the license plate on Gatlin’s vehicle and called police, the affidavit said. Troopers arrested Gatlin at his home, where they also found a .40-caliber Springfield Armory XD pistol.
Court records show Gatlin, a documented Norteño gang member, has prior convictions for felony harassment, residential burglary, second-degree robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree theft, and was out on bail at the time of the incident awaiting trial on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and felony harassment.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of a $350,000 bond.