A 24-year-old Yakima man is accused of running over another man Wednesday, following an argument at a West Valley Taco Bell parking lot.
Yakima police were called to West Valley Community Park, 1323 S. 80th Ave., around 11:30 a.m. for a vehicle-pedestrian crash. A 19-year-old man at the scene said he was run over by the suspect, who was driving a red SUV, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.
The victim’s companions told officers that they were in their vehicle trying to order food at the Taco Bell at 2230 S. 72nd Ave., but couldn’t do it because someone in a red SUV was loudly playing music, and the victim got out to argue with the SUV’s driver.
Taco Bell employees told police they saw two men in the parking lot arguing, while security video from a nearby business showed the argument and the red SUV following the victim’s vehicle when it left.
The witnesses said the SUV followed them to the park, and when the victim got out of his vehicle, he said the red SUV drove up and hit him, the affidavit said, pinching his right hip between the tire and the pavement. He was treated and released from Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
Police found the suspect based on the witnesses and the license number of the SUV, the affidavit said.
Police arrested the suspect at his home without incident. He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail following a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court.