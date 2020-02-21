Yakima County Superior Court Judge Michael McCarthy has died. He was 65.
Judge David Elofson, the court’s presiding judge, announced McCarthy’s death Friday morning at the start of the day’s hearings in the jail courtroom.
McCarthy was diagnosed with bladder cancer in July, and was off the bench for several months before returning to a light work schedule while undergoing treatment.
McCarthy had been a judge on the Superior Court bench since 2007. A Massachusetts native, McCarthy came to Yakima in 1980 and was hired as a deputy prosecuting attorney. After serving on the county’s district court, he replaced James Hutton on the Superior Court when Hutton was appointed a U.S. Magistrate Judge.
