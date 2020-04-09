yakima county sheriffs office standing

FILE — A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this file photo shot June 5, 2018.

 Shawn Gust / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

HARRAH, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating a double homicide in the Brownstown area.

Deputies responding to a call in the 11000 block of Branch Road at 4:30 p.m. found two women who were stabbed to death, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.

Detectives are still on the scene, Schilperoort said. No information was available on a possible suspect.

The killings bring the number of homicides in Yakima County to 10.

This story is developing and will be updated.

