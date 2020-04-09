HARRAH, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives and Yakama Nation Tribal Police are investigating a double homicide in the Brownstown area.
Deputies responding to a call in the 11000 block of Branch Road at 4:30 p.m. found two women who were stabbed to death, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Detectives are still on the scene, Schilperoort said. No information was available on a possible suspect.
The killings bring the number of homicides in Yakima County to 10.
