Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two masked men they say robbed a South Wapato Road convenience store Tuesday.
Two men came into Allen’s Market, 160 S. Wapato Road, around 7 p.m., one brandishing a shotgun and the other holding his hand in his pocket, and took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Deputies believe the men left in a vehicle, as a police dog was not able to get a track to follow.
Deputies say the robber with the shotgun appeared to be lefthanded, while the other was wearing a Helix brand jacket.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-25400 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.