Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the case of a missing Yakima man found dead in a Parker orchard as a possible homicide.
Deputies went to the orchard near Parker Bridge and North Track roads around 3 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a suspicious death, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The 32-year-old man was found dead outside his car, Schilperoort said.
“We’re treating it as a homicide until we know better,” Schilperoort said.
Schilperoort said it was not known at this time how the man died. Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Schilperoort declined to identify the man, pending the results of the autopsy.
