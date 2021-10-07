Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in a shooting early Monday outside the Legends Casino Hotel.
Legends security personnel found a woman in the parking lot of the casino near Toppenish around 12:40 a.m. with gunshot wounds to her head and torso, according to a Yakima County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies performed first aid on the woman until she was taken to a local hospital.
Her condition was not immediately available.
Deputies identified Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, as the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case are asked to call Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567, or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.