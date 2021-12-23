The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at the Wiley City Market in Wiley City.
Deputies responded to a robbery at the market at 2927 S. Wiley Road at 10:25 a.m., according to a news release.
A victim told deputies a man entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business and fled the scene in a red Pontiac, the release said. Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle, unoccupied and on fire, less than two miles away, according to the release.
No one was injured, according to the release.
The suspect was described as Caucasian and 5 feet, 7-10 inches tall, with a thin build, the release said. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
