Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are warning people to keep their cars locked after a wave of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Lower Valley on Thursday.
Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., four vehicles were taken in the Wapato/Sunnyside area, said sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Gray. Also, several farmworkers had personal property stolen from their vehicles, Gray said.
In all cases, the workers were close to their vehicles.
“Do not assume proximity to your property equals security or deterrence,” Gray said.
None of the vehicles have been recovered at this time, Gray said.
Deputies are advising people to make sure their cars are locked and the keys are not inside, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Also, people should remove valuables such as wallets, purses, phones, laptops, firearms and other items from their cars, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
If you are a victim or witness a crime, deputies say to give 911 operators your name, phone number, location, description of any suspects and which way they went, and the make, model and license plate number of any vehicles involved.
Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.