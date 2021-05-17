For the past five years, Yakima County has worked to reserve bail for people who pose a greater threat to the public than other offenders in its pretrial program.
But recently, for the first time, a Yakima County Superior Court judge used an 11-year-old law to grant a prosecution request to hold a suspect in a homicide without bail. And Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it’s a move the county may use again with suspects they feel are too dangerous even for bail in the million-dollar range.
“We’re going to see more of these,” Brusic said. “I think we’re going to scrutinize these cases more fully in the future.”
Yakima County’s head public defender believes a no-bail hold should only be reserved for those accused of aggravated first-degree murder or are facing a life-without-parole sentence under the state’s “three strikes law.”
“To expand it to others is problematic, legally,” said Paul Kelley, director of the Department of Assigned Counsel, which provides attorneys for defendants who cannot afford legal representation.
The right to bail that is not excessive is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Likewise, Washington state’s Constitution establishes a presumption that a defendant should have bail.
The only exceptions are for those charged with a capital offense, such as aggravated first-degree murder, or if they face life without parole on their third “most serious offense” charge, such as murder, rape, robbery, child molestation and kidnapping.
But in 2010, the Legislature gave courts a third option: Judges can determine that some suspects pose such a danger to the public that no amount of bail would guarantee safety.
The law was drafted in response to the killing of four Lakewood police officers in 2009 by Maurice Clemmons. Clemmons, who had been convicted of eight felonies including aggravated robbery in Arkansas, had been released from jail after posting bail on assault and rape charges.
He shot the officers as they worked on laptop computers in a coffee shop. Two days later, he was killed by a Seattle police officer.
According to the 2010 law, a judge can only deny bail if prosecutors prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that the suspect is too dangerous to be allowed any possibility of release before trial.
While Yakima County’s judges have denied bail before — Manuel Enrique Verduzco’s $1 million bail was revoked after prosecutors mulled seeking the death penalty against him in the death of two check-cashing business employees in 2016 — the May 5 hearing for Gilberto Guzman was the first time the 2010 law had been invoked here, Judge Richard Bartheld said at the hearing.
Guzman was arrested May 1 after police said he stabbed Gaspar Garcia Villicana to death, and has since been charged with second-degree murder. At the hearing on the no-bail hold, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hart said Guzman had been previously convicted in a 2004 Grant County rape case that was initially charged as an attempted murder, which prompted him and Brusic to seek a no-bail hold.
He also provided testimony from Yakima police Detective Kevin Cays about the crime Guzman is currently charged with, including the fact that Villicana had been stabbed more than 100 times and that Guzman was found near the scene, close to a knife believed to be the one used in the stabbing.
While defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said at the hearing that second-degree murder does not carry a life-without-parole sentence, Hart said a judge can impose the maximum sentence allowed by law — life — if Guzman is convicted and the court finds that the cruelty of the crime creates an exception to staying within state sentencing guidelines.
Bartheld ruled that Guzman could be held without bail, based on the facts from the 2004 case and the current second-degree murder charge.
Brusic said it was the first time since he was elected in 2015 that he has pursued a no-bail option through that process, but said it was necessary for public safety.
“It’s a powerful statute, and it’s there for the future,” Brusic said, noting that the evidentiary standard, while not as high as “beyond reasonable doubt” used in criminal trials, is a stricter standard than merely proving it to be more likely than not.
But Kelley does not believe that Guzman was necessarily the best case to seek no bail, as he wasn’t charged with a capital offense or deemed a persistent offender, neither of which happens often in Yakima County.
“This gentleman is bailable. I’m not here to say how much it is,” Kelley said. “The question is whether he has the ability to have bail. When you preclude it, it has to fit within the class of individual you apply it to.”
That does not preclude prosecutors from setting a bail that is outside the reach of the defendant in the case of a suspect who is a threat to the public, he said.
While $1 million bail is typical in Yakima County homicide cases, Erick Garcia Romero had a $10 million bail set for him in connection with murdering a fellow inmate in the Yakima County jail in 2016.