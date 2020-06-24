YAKIMA, Wash. — Tiffany Eubanks died at a hospital after she was taken into protective custody by Yakima police.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is now reviewing an interagency team’s investigation into her death.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into Eubanks’ June 3 death, according to a release from the unit's commander, Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson.
The unit, which consists of detectives from agencies around the Valley, is called in to investigate officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
Eubanks, a 33-year-old Black homeless woman, was seen walking in and out of traffic in the 100 block of East Yakima Avenue around 5:30 p.m. June 2, according to police. Officers went to assist paramedics who were trying to treat her when she became combative, according to police.
Officers handcuffed Eubanks and placed her into protective custody, according to police. As she was being transported in a patrol car, she began having a “medical crisis” and was unresponsive at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where she died early June 3.
An autopsy determined Eubanks experienced cardiac arrest, but Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is awaiting toxicology and heart tissue study reports before determining how she died.
The YPD is conducting its own internal administrative investigation to determine if the officers involved violated any department policies.
Eubanks’ death investigation is also one of 30 being reviewed by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to determine if the investigations complied with a new state law governing officer-involved shooting and use of force.