Prosecutors charged an East Valley woman with selling drugs to a Yakima man who subsequently died from a drug overdose in July.
Dalia Isabel Amezcua-Flores, 31, was charged Friday in Yakima County Superior Court with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. She was initially arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and controlled-substance homicide in the death of Brian Ziegler.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Amezcua-Flores sold Ziegler the drugs that killed him. But if Yakima police detectives can strengthen that part of the case, Brusic said the drug homicide charge can be added.
Ziegler, 47, died July 11 of an apparent drug overdose, according to a police probable cause affidavit. One of Ziegler’s relatives called police when she found pills in his vehicle, as well as text messages talking about a drug deal, the affidavit said.
After reviewing the text messages and surveillance video, police found Ziegler had met with Amezcua-Flores outside a convenience store in the 1800 block of East Nob Hill Boulevard the evening before his death, the affidavit said. Police said Ziegler and Amezcua-Flores were co-workers at a Yakima nursing home.
Police said the pills looked like oxycodone but were actually laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid. A toxicology report completed in September found that Ziegler had died from a fentanyl overdose.
Court records show Amezcua-Flores has no prior felony convictions. She is being held in the Yakima County jail on $100,000 bail.
